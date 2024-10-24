iifl-logo-icon 1
Parshva Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Parshva Enterpr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Parshva Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon and any other matter with permission of chair if any. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, the October 24, 2024, have considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Parshva Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon and any other matter with permission of chair if any. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, the July 17, 2024, have considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Results- Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, the June 25, 2024 inter alia, approved : That the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 09.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM)
Board Meeting14 May 202414 May 2024
In compliance with Reg 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 read with SEBI circulars, this is to inform you that board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today, 14.05.2024 has considered and approved a Scheme of arrangement between Parshva Enterprises Ltd and Simandhar Impex Ltd (100% Subsidiary of PEL) (Resulting Company) and their respeceti8ve shareholders and creditors. Kindly take the same on records. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th May, 2024
Board Meeting25 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Parshva Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon and any other matter with permission of chair if any. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, the April 25, 2024, have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and the Year ended 31st March, 2024 Results-Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd March, 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board meeting held on 22nd March, 2024 for Allotment of Equity Shares on Preferential basis & Conversion of Loan into equity.
Board Meeting16 Feb 202413 Feb 2024
Parshva Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. Proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment 2. Proposal for the Conversion of Loan into Equity shares. 3. Shifting Registered Office Of The Company Outside The Local Limits Of City. 4. Any other matter with permission of chair if any. Please find attached outcome of Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e. Friday, the 16th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Parshva Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Monday, the 22nd January, 2024 have considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024) Please find attached letter in reference to Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd January, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

