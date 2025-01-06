Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
13.51
10.3
10.03
yoy growth (%)
31.12
2.67
Raw materials
-12.52
-9.64
-9.22
As % of sales
92.71
93.54
91.86
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.21
-0.18
As % of sales
1.94
2.08
1.83
Other costs
-0.32
-0.14
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.42
1.41
1.66
Operating profit
0.39
0.3
0.46
OPM
2.91
2.95
4.63
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
Other income
0.02
0.04
0.04
Profit before tax
0.3
0.24
0.41
Taxes
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
Tax rate
-25.49
-23.89
-15.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.22
0.18
0.35
Exceptional items
-0.01
-0.01
-0.17
Net profit
0.2
0.16
0.17
yoy growth (%)
25.72
-2.4
NPM
1.55
1.61
1.7
