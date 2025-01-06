iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parshva Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

157.05
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parshva Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

13.51

10.3

10.03

yoy growth (%)

31.12

2.67

Raw materials

-12.52

-9.64

-9.22

As % of sales

92.71

93.54

91.86

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.21

-0.18

As % of sales

1.94

2.08

1.83

Other costs

-0.32

-0.14

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.42

1.41

1.66

Operating profit

0.39

0.3

0.46

OPM

2.91

2.95

4.63

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

Other income

0.02

0.04

0.04

Profit before tax

0.3

0.24

0.41

Taxes

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

Tax rate

-25.49

-23.89

-15.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.22

0.18

0.35

Exceptional items

-0.01

-0.01

-0.17

Net profit

0.2

0.16

0.17

yoy growth (%)

25.72

-2.4

NPM

1.55

1.61

1.7

Parshva Enterpr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parshva Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.