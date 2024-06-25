|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|AGM 20/07/2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, the June 25, 2024 inter alia, approved : That the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 09.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith gist of proceedings of 7th AGM of the Company held on 20th July, 2024 through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
