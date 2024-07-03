Parshva Enterprises Ltd Summary

Parshva Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, dated July 27, 2017.The Company is mainly engaged in the wholesale supply and trading of precious stones, primarily cut and polished diamonds. The Company also deal in gold jewellery. The Company sells its products to their clients domestically. The Company is located in Mumbai, which is an established jewellery market which gives an added advantage in terms of procurement.The Company deals in variety of diamonds which include both rough and polished diamonds. The Company buys and sells diamonds in local markets as per the demand. It also sells diamonds of multiple categories based on different shapes, size, cut and fancy color. It mainly deal in diamonds of 0.10 - 5.0 carats. Well-cut diamonds sell at a premium and poorly cut diamonds sell at comparatively cheaper prices. The term cut can also refer to the style of the diamond cut, for instance, certain diamond types are known as princess cut diamonds, round cut diamonds, or heart cut diamonds. The width and depth of the cut can have an effect on how light travels within the diamond and how it exits in the form of brilliance. Size is the most visible factor that determines the value of all diamond types. The price of the diamond rises exponentially depending on its size. While some of the other quality metrics have more bearing in the quality of specific types of diamonds, carat merely denotes the size of a diamond, by its weight. Large diamonds are rarer to find in mines than small ones and thus large diamond types are much more valuable.Parshva is grading and cut evaluation and select only the best goods for their business. Some of its Diamonds are also GIA certified. The Company only deals in natural diamonds that are free from any treatment or enhancement. The Company guarantees that the diamonds are conflict free, based on personal knowledge and / or written guarantees by suppliers. A team monitors every stage from procurement to sales to ensure that the diamonds are procured from reliable and certified sources.The Company is also engaged in gold jewellery business. It primarily sells gold jewellery i.e. Chains, Bangles, Necklace, Pendant, Bracelet, Earrings and other jewellery studded or non-studded with pearls, diamonds, and other precious stones. It offers Jewellery across different price ranges from low to high to cater to their customer base. The Company helps its customers to choose the best suited product according to latest trends and fashion.The Company is also engaged in investment in real estate properties in Mumbai for the purpose of selling them for trading gains. In real estate business, the company is focused on Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Company invest in both residential and commercial properties based on its own study of the market. The Company is also involved in real estate broking. The Company has currently invested in commercial property situated at Malad West, Mumbai admeasuring about 23.23 sq. meter.In June 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 8,10,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 3.65 Crore.The Company started with the trading in different types of wires in 2021. Parshva Multitrade Limited and Simandhar Impex Limited were incorporated Wholly owned Subsidiaries in March 2024. The Jewellery Business of the Company was demerged from the Company into Simandhar Impex Limited in 2023-24, through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger as a going concern.