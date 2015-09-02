iifl-logo-icon 1
Partani Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

215.9
(-2.00%)
Sep 2, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

12.31

12.31

12.31

12.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.13

2.11

2.08

2.04

Net Worth

14.44

14.42

14.39

14.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.44

14.42

14.39

14.35

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

0.38

0.38

0.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.05

13.5

13.97

13.96

Inventories

0.92

0.18

0.18

0

Inventory Days

176.62

0

Sundry Debtors

4.27

3.74

4.14

2.99

Debtor Days

819.76

198.57

Other Current Assets

12.72

10.84

10.79

11.68

Sundry Creditors

-3.11

-0.35

-0.03

-0.35

Creditor Days

597.06

23.24

Other Current Liabilities

-0.75

-0.91

-1.11

-0.36

Cash

0.01

0.53

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

14.44

14.41

14.38

14.35

