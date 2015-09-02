Partani Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.31
12.31
12.31
12.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.13
2.11
2.08
2.04
Net Worth
14.44
14.42
14.39
14.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.44
14.42
14.39
14.35
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.05
13.5
13.97
13.96
Inventories
0.92
0.18
0.18
0
Inventory Days
176.62
0
Sundry Debtors
4.27
3.74
4.14
2.99
Debtor Days
819.76
198.57
Other Current Assets
12.72
10.84
10.79
11.68
Sundry Creditors
-3.11
-0.35
-0.03
-0.35
Creditor Days
597.06
23.24
Other Current Liabilities
-0.75
-0.91
-1.11
-0.36
Cash
0.01
0.53
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
14.44
14.41
14.38
14.35
