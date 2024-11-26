Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹215.9
Prev. Close₹220.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.53
Day's High₹215.9
Day's Low₹215.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)265.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.31
12.31
12.31
12.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.13
2.11
2.08
2.04
Net Worth
14.44
14.42
14.39
14.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.9
5.49
20.57
21.93
yoy growth (%)
-65.4
-73.28
-6.2
2,595.57
Raw materials
-1.34
-5.48
-20.66
-22
As % of sales
70.81
99.74
100.43
100.32
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.03
-0.1
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.29
-0.5
0.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.06
Working capital
0.08
-0.54
-0.48
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.4
-73.28
-6.2
2,595.57
Op profit growth
-62.1
-63.28
158.29
-2,308.72
EBIT growth
-113.58
-41.85
-351.36
777.89
Net profit growth
-108.29
-41.85
-463.77
777.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vikas Partani
Director
Suresh Chandra Partani
Additional Director
Premlata Partani
Company Secretary
Kesha Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Partani Appliances Ltd
Summary
Partani Appliances Ltd. was incorporated on 29th March, 1985. It was promoted with the main objective of Trading of voltage stabilizers. The Company is presently engaged in the trading activities like all kinds of household appliances and every kinds of iron and hardware materials, metals and their alloys.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.