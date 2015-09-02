Partani Appliances Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.29
-0.5
0.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.06
Working capital
0.08
-0.54
-0.48
0.16
Other operating items
Operating
0.11
-0.84
-0.98
0.29
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.11
-0.84
-0.98
0.29
Equity raised
4.14
4.66
5.67
5.4
Investing
0
0.26
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.26
4.08
4.69
5.7
