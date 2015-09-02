Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.9
5.49
20.57
21.93
yoy growth (%)
-65.4
-73.28
-6.2
2,595.57
Raw materials
-1.34
-5.48
-20.66
-22
As % of sales
70.81
99.74
100.43
100.32
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.03
-0.1
-0.09
As % of sales
14.78
0.65
0.48
0.45
Other costs
-0.43
-0.39
-0.93
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.66
7.14
4.55
1.21
Operating profit
-0.15
-0.41
-1.12
-0.43
OPM
-8.25
-7.53
-5.48
-1.99
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.19
0.11
0.62
0.63
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.29
-0.5
0.2
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.06
Tax rate
-26
0
0
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
-0.29
-0.5
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
-0.29
-0.5
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-108.29
-41.85
-463.77
777.89
NPM
1.28
-5.36
-2.46
0.63
No Record Found
