Partani Appliances Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

215.9
(-2.00%)
Sep 2, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Partani Appliances Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.9

5.49

20.57

21.93

yoy growth (%)

-65.4

-73.28

-6.2

2,595.57

Raw materials

-1.34

-5.48

-20.66

-22

As % of sales

70.81

99.74

100.43

100.32

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.03

-0.1

-0.09

As % of sales

14.78

0.65

0.48

0.45

Other costs

-0.43

-0.39

-0.93

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.66

7.14

4.55

1.21

Operating profit

-0.15

-0.41

-1.12

-0.43

OPM

-8.25

-7.53

-5.48

-1.99

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.19

0.11

0.62

0.63

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.29

-0.5

0.2

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.06

Tax rate

-26

0

0

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

-0.29

-0.5

0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

-0.29

-0.5

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-108.29

-41.85

-463.77

777.89

NPM

1.28

-5.36

-2.46

0.63

