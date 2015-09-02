Partani Appliances Ltd Management Discussions

(Forming part of Directors Report)

Pursuant to PARA B of Schedule V of the SEBI (listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, a report on Management Discussion and Analysis Report is given below:

1. Overview

Our Management accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for the various estimates and judgments used therein. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonably present our state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year.

2. Industry Structure and Developments

The industry has seen growing trend in requirements in last few years with continued capacity expansions/newer investments in the user industries and the force placed by the Government on the sector and the increasing participation of private sector in electricity generation. The demand for the Companys products continues to improve considerably. The margins however, are low due to rising input costs and intense competition. We are however trying to reduce the impact by improving operational efficiencies. The actual performance may however differ as it is dependent on several factors beyond control of the Company.

In the coming year, your Company will continue to explore opportunities in Electrical Industry across the country, will further develop and grow its current Electrical Business, explore portfolio management services and deploy surplus funds in various other avenues. Your Company always looks for opportunities to exploit any advantages the market would offer to improve the shareholders wealth.

Changing economic and business conditions, evolving consumer preferences, rapid technological innovation and adoption and globalization are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that is driving corporations to transform the manner in which they operate. Companies in this environment are now focusing even more on their core business objectives, such as revenue growth, profitability and asset efficiency.

Technology has evolved from merely driving cost efficiency. It is now also driving tangible business value. The ability to define, design, develop, implement and maintain advanced technology platforms and business solutions to address business needs has become a competitive advantage and a priority for corporations worldwide.

3. Opportunities and Threats

Though the overall scenario for the smaller companies is extremely competitive, there are some niche areas where there are some opportunities for growth. The management is exploring these areas to consider entering these areas and develop expertise in such areas.

4. Segment wise or Product wise Performance

Not applicable since the Company operates in one segment.

5. Outlook

The management is doing its best to forge relations with other companies and take the company forward in the new business lines. However, the outlook of the management is cautious in view of the competitive nature of the market. In the coming year, your Company will continue to explore opportunities in Electrical Industry across the country, will further develop and grow its investments in Electrical Business and deploy surplus funds in various other avenues. Your Company always looks for opportunities to exploit any advantages the market would offer to improve the Shareholders wealth.

6. Risks and Concerns

Risk management is an integral function of the overall management and is embedded across all of the business processes undertaken by the Company. While venturing into new business lines, the company would need access to funds. The risk of not being able to raise funds at the timer needed is the biggest risk that the management foresees. Risk management is an integral function of the overall management and is embedded across all of the business processes undertaken by the Company.

7. Internal Control Systems

The CFO certification provided in the Annual report discusses the adequacy of our internal control systems and procedures. The Company and the Management have adequate internal control systems in place to safeguard and shield the Company from losses and in ensuring proper use of its assets. The Company always adheres to prescribed guidelines and follows all Accounting Standards prescribed for maintenance of books of accounts and reporting of financial statements. The appointed independent internal auditors monitor and report on the effectiveness of the internal control systems.

8. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

The management has decided to adopt even more prudential accounting norms as a matter of conservative accounting. This measure, which will definitely help the company in the future, has led to certain write offs.

9. Human resource development and industrial relations

The Company strives to maintain a cordial relationship and healthy atmosphere with its employees at all levels. Human resources are considered the most important and valuable asset of the Company. The Company is an equal opportunity employer and promotes diversity in its workforce. Equal opportunities are given to optimize their potential and improve their standard of living. The company has also taken up a root cause analysis on bringing down the attrition rates. In order to improve the performance of management and to scale up the business operations, the company has recruited experienced personnel at senior level apart from strengthening other departments with competent people.

10. Balance Sheet:

There was no fresh issuance of equity capital during the year.

11. Cautionary statement

Statements in the Boards Report and the Management Discussion & Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

12. COVID Effect in the Business

The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic of the Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on February 11th, 2020. In enforcing social distancing to contain the spread of the disease, our offices and client offices all over the world have been operating with minimal or no staff for extended periods of time.

To effectively respond to and manage our operations through this crisis, the Company triggered its business continuity management program. In keeping with its employee-safety first approach, the Company quickly instituted measures to trace all employees and be assured of their well-being. Our teams reacted with speed and efficiency, and quickly leveraged technology to shift the workforce to an entirely new ‘work-from-home model. Proactive preparations were done in our work locations during this transition to ensure our offices and training centers were safe. Approximately 93% of the production workforce were enabled in a rapid manner to work remotely and securely, thus ensuring that client commitments were not materially compromised.

Policy changes related to working from home and IT infrastructure support were rolled out overnight to help our employees shift to this new work paradigm. Continuous communication on the latest updates played a key role in enabling our employees to stay on top of the evolving situation. Several initiatives were rolled out to make teams and managers effective while working from different locations. The Company would implement a phased and safe return-to-work plan as and when lockdown restrictions are relaxed.