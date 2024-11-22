Patdiam Jewellery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.44
49.26
41.03
34.78
Net Worth
59.76
53.58
45.35
39.1
Minority Interest
Debt
3.16
9.65
4.57
8.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.11
0.14
0.16
Total Liabilities
63
63.34
50.06
47.87
Fixed Assets
4.25
3.25
2.38
2.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.93
0.93
0.93
0.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.13
0.13
0.13
Networking Capital
54.17
43.66
32.69
41.33
Inventories
17.8
13.54
12.3
14.58
Inventory Days
78.76
Sundry Debtors
31.85
30.97
25.21
30.42
Debtor Days
164.33
Other Current Assets
12.42
5.96
0.4
0.58
Sundry Creditors
-6.37
-5.02
-3.67
-2.96
Creditor Days
15.99
Other Current Liabilities
-1.53
-1.79
-1.55
-1.29
Cash
3.48
15.37
13.95
3.2
Total Assets
62.99
63.34
50.08
47.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.