Patdiam Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.82
2.36
1.31
1.5
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.25
-0.38
-0.35
Tax paid
-1.04
-0.61
-0.32
-0.48
Working capital
1.76
-1.75
0.34
-2.81
Other operating items
Operating
4.27
-0.25
0.93
-2.14
Capital expenditure
0.47
0.29
0.38
0.06
Free cash flow
4.74
0.03
1.31
-2.08
Equity raised
63.98
59.33
56.21
54.18
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.92
-5.3
-0.95
-4.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
67.81
54.06
56.57
48.08
