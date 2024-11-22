iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

291.75
(5.32%)
Nov 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Patdiam Jewellery Ltd

Patdiam Jeweller FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.82

2.36

1.31

1.5

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.25

-0.38

-0.35

Tax paid

-1.04

-0.61

-0.32

-0.48

Working capital

1.76

-1.75

0.34

-2.81

Other operating items

Operating

4.27

-0.25

0.93

-2.14

Capital expenditure

0.47

0.29

0.38

0.06

Free cash flow

4.74

0.03

1.31

-2.08

Equity raised

63.98

59.33

56.21

54.18

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.92

-5.3

-0.95

-4.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

67.81

54.06

56.57

48.08

Patdiam Jeweller : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Patdiam Jewellery Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.