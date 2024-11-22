iifl-logo-icon 1
Patdiam Jewellery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

291.75
(5.32%)
Nov 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.56

62.6

53.01

44.78

yoy growth (%)

7.91

18.09

18.35

-2.41

Raw materials

-53.7

-50.43

-40.73

-33.72

As % of sales

79.48

80.55

76.83

75.29

Employee costs

-0.91

-1.39

-1.15

-1.18

As % of sales

1.35

2.22

2.17

2.65

Other costs

-8.14

-9.59

-8.38

-6.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.04

15.31

15.81

14.44

Operating profit

4.8

1.18

2.74

3.4

OPM

7.11

1.89

5.17

7.61

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.25

-0.38

-0.35

Interest expense

-0.73

-0.7

-1.67

-1.57

Other income

0.02

2.13

0.63

0.02

Profit before tax

3.82

2.36

1.31

1.5

Taxes

-1.04

-0.61

-0.32

-0.48

Tax rate

-27.24

-26.18

-25.08

-32.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.78

1.74

0.98

1.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.78

1.74

0.98

1.01

yoy growth (%)

59.5

77.29

-2.96

7.91

NPM

4.11

2.78

1.85

2.26

