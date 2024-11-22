Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.56
62.6
53.01
44.78
yoy growth (%)
7.91
18.09
18.35
-2.41
Raw materials
-53.7
-50.43
-40.73
-33.72
As % of sales
79.48
80.55
76.83
75.29
Employee costs
-0.91
-1.39
-1.15
-1.18
As % of sales
1.35
2.22
2.17
2.65
Other costs
-8.14
-9.59
-8.38
-6.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.04
15.31
15.81
14.44
Operating profit
4.8
1.18
2.74
3.4
OPM
7.11
1.89
5.17
7.61
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.25
-0.38
-0.35
Interest expense
-0.73
-0.7
-1.67
-1.57
Other income
0.02
2.13
0.63
0.02
Profit before tax
3.82
2.36
1.31
1.5
Taxes
-1.04
-0.61
-0.32
-0.48
Tax rate
-27.24
-26.18
-25.08
-32.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.78
1.74
0.98
1.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.78
1.74
0.98
1.01
yoy growth (%)
59.5
77.29
-2.96
7.91
NPM
4.11
2.78
1.85
2.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.