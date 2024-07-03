Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹291.75
Prev. Close₹277
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.18
Day's High₹291.75
Day's Low₹291.75
52 Week's High₹291.75
52 Week's Low₹210.4
Book Value₹138.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)125.95
P/E20.4
EPS14.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.44
49.26
41.03
34.78
Net Worth
59.76
53.58
45.35
39.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.56
62.6
53.01
44.78
yoy growth (%)
7.91
18.09
18.35
-2.41
Raw materials
-53.7
-50.43
-40.73
-33.72
As % of sales
79.48
80.55
76.83
75.29
Employee costs
-0.91
-1.39
-1.15
-1.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.82
2.36
1.31
1.5
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.25
-0.38
-0.35
Tax paid
-1.04
-0.61
-0.32
-0.48
Working capital
1.76
-1.75
0.34
-2.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.91
18.09
18.35
-2.41
Op profit growth
304.08
-56.66
-19.49
44.32
EBIT growth
48.67
2.67
-2.95
-2.5
Net profit growth
59.5
77.29
-2.96
7.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,357.65
|90.24
|2,97,870.01
|705
|0.33
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
719.25
|130.74
|76,460.3
|120.26
|0.16
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
706.7
|54.94
|9,766.93
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
16.85
|0
|9,559.55
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,101.7
|42.16
|9,207.68
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Samir Kakadia
Chairman & Director
Pravin Kakadia
Director
Priti Kakadia
Independent Director
Prakash Shah
Independent Director
Jayesh Avaiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Navita Choudhary
Summary
Patdiam Jewellery Limited was established on June 25, 1999. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of Diamonds Jewellery, Precious & Semi - Precious Stone, etc.Patdiam is one of the most renowned diamond and jewelry Group in the world. From rough diamonds to polished diamonds to fine jewelry, Patdiams passion for excellence sparkles in everything it do. From it modest beginning in 1999, the Company today is amongst the leading jewelry manufacturers and a reputed brand in diamond industry.Patdiam represents some of the largest diamond traders in procuring and marketing their goods. Equipped with the latest machinery and most advanced designing facilities, Company is a reliable source to many brand owners globally. Its factory is rated among the best in India and its systems are of international standards. On-time delivery, impeccable quality standards, innovative designing and fine craftsmanship distinguish Patdiam from the ordinary course.Patdiam products are inspired by fusion of the East and West and its USP is in their skilled artisans and its craftsmanship. Their marketing and distribution network spreads throughout the globe with special expertise in the United States, Dubai, Japan, and Asia; each backed by a local service desk.
The Patdiam Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹291.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd is ₹125.95 Cr. as of 22 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd is 20.4 and 2.11 as of 22 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patdiam Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd is ₹210.4 and ₹291.75 as of 22 Nov ‘24
Patdiam Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.00%, 3 Years at 57.98%, 1 Year at 29.38%, 6 Month at 32.61%, 3 Month at 15.57% and 1 Month at 12.00%.
