Patdiam Jewellery Ltd Share Price

291.75
(5.32%)
Nov 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open291.75
  Day's High291.75
  52 Wk High291.75
  Prev. Close277
  Day's Low291.75
  52 Wk Low 210.4
  Turnover (lac)2.18
  P/E20.4
  Face Value10
  Book Value138.41
  EPS14.3
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)125.95
  Div. Yield0
Patdiam Jewellery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

291.75

Prev. Close

277

Turnover(Lac.)

2.18

Day's High

291.75

Day's Low

291.75

52 Week's High

291.75

52 Week's Low

210.4

Book Value

138.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

125.95

P/E

20.4

EPS

14.3

Divi. Yield

0

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:01 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.14%

Non-Promoter- 25.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.32

4.32

4.32

4.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.44

49.26

41.03

34.78

Net Worth

59.76

53.58

45.35

39.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.56

62.6

53.01

44.78

yoy growth (%)

7.91

18.09

18.35

-2.41

Raw materials

-53.7

-50.43

-40.73

-33.72

As % of sales

79.48

80.55

76.83

75.29

Employee costs

-0.91

-1.39

-1.15

-1.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.82

2.36

1.31

1.5

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.25

-0.38

-0.35

Tax paid

-1.04

-0.61

-0.32

-0.48

Working capital

1.76

-1.75

0.34

-2.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.91

18.09

18.35

-2.41

Op profit growth

304.08

-56.66

-19.49

44.32

EBIT growth

48.67

2.67

-2.95

-2.5

Net profit growth

59.5

77.29

-2.96

7.91

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,357.65

90.242,97,870.017050.3312,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

719.25

130.7476,460.3120.260.165,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

706.7

54.949,766.9332.3902,001.53104.71

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

16.85

09,559.55178.970504.976.76

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,101.7

42.169,207.6816.830.171,458.68177.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Patdiam Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Samir Kakadia

Chairman & Director

Pravin Kakadia

Director

Priti Kakadia

Independent Director

Prakash Shah

Independent Director

Jayesh Avaiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Navita Choudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Patdiam Jewellery Ltd

Summary

Patdiam Jewellery Limited was established on June 25, 1999. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of Diamonds Jewellery, Precious & Semi - Precious Stone, etc.Patdiam is one of the most renowned diamond and jewelry Group in the world. From rough diamonds to polished diamonds to fine jewelry, Patdiams passion for excellence sparkles in everything it do. From it modest beginning in 1999, the Company today is amongst the leading jewelry manufacturers and a reputed brand in diamond industry.Patdiam represents some of the largest diamond traders in procuring and marketing their goods. Equipped with the latest machinery and most advanced designing facilities, Company is a reliable source to many brand owners globally. Its factory is rated among the best in India and its systems are of international standards. On-time delivery, impeccable quality standards, innovative designing and fine craftsmanship distinguish Patdiam from the ordinary course.Patdiam products are inspired by fusion of the East and West and its USP is in their skilled artisans and its craftsmanship. Their marketing and distribution network spreads throughout the globe with special expertise in the United States, Dubai, Japan, and Asia; each backed by a local service desk.
Company FAQs

What is the Patdiam Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The Patdiam Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹291.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd is ₹125.95 Cr. as of 22 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd is 20.4 and 2.11 as of 22 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patdiam Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd is ₹210.4 and ₹291.75 as of 22 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd?

Patdiam Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.00%, 3 Years at 57.98%, 1 Year at 29.38%, 6 Month at 32.61%, 3 Month at 15.57% and 1 Month at 12.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Patdiam Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.85 %

