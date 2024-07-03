Summary

Patdiam Jewellery Limited was established on June 25, 1999. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of Diamonds Jewellery, Precious & Semi - Precious Stone, etc.Patdiam is one of the most renowned diamond and jewelry Group in the world. From rough diamonds to polished diamonds to fine jewelry, Patdiams passion for excellence sparkles in everything it do. From it modest beginning in 1999, the Company today is amongst the leading jewelry manufacturers and a reputed brand in diamond industry.Patdiam represents some of the largest diamond traders in procuring and marketing their goods. Equipped with the latest machinery and most advanced designing facilities, Company is a reliable source to many brand owners globally. Its factory is rated among the best in India and its systems are of international standards. On-time delivery, impeccable quality standards, innovative designing and fine craftsmanship distinguish Patdiam from the ordinary course.Patdiam products are inspired by fusion of the East and West and its USP is in their skilled artisans and its craftsmanship. Their marketing and distribution network spreads throughout the globe with special expertise in the United States, Dubai, Japan, and Asia; each backed by a local service desk.

