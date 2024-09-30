AGM 30/09/2024 In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) 2015, we hereby enclose the summary of proceeding of the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of our Company held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 1.00 PM at the Registered office of the Company situated at Gala No. 102, Building No.1, Seepz, SEZ, Andheri (East) , Mumbai -400 096. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)