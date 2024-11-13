Patdiam Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Half Year and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. Please further note that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed up to 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the public. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 02.00 PM and concluded at 03.00 PM, inter alia, Considered and approve :- ? The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. ? Appointment of Ms. Kritika Jain, Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effect from 1st June, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)