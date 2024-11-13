|Purpose
|Patdiam Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter alia 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result along with Limited Review Report for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 and to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair.2.To approve resignation of Mrs. Kritika Jain Company Secretary and Compliance officer with effect from 13th November 2024. Resignation of Mrs. Kritika Jain , Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Patdiam Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Half Year and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. Please further note that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed up to 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the public. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 02.00 PM and concluded at 03.00 PM, inter alia, Considered and approve :- ? The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. ? Appointment of Ms. Kritika Jain, Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effect from 1st June, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|With reference to the captioned subject and Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 1st March, 2024 noted and approved resignation of Mrs. Navita Choudhary, Company Secretary and Compliance officer with immediate effect.
