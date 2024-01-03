iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.4

3.46

1.78

0.11

Net Worth

5.47

3.53

1.85

0.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0.5

0.3

0.04

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

5.97

3.83

1.9

0.19

Fixed Assets

3.21

2.19

0.36

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

2.31

0.84

-0.23

0.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.74

1.88

1.69

0.99

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.42

1.36

0.41

0.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.97

-1.77

-1.89

-0.86

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.88

-0.63

-0.44

-0.19

Cash

0.43

0.77

1.74

0.05

Total Assets

5.98

3.83

1.9

0.19

PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.