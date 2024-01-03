PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.4
3.46
1.78
0.11
Net Worth
5.47
3.53
1.85
0.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0.5
0.3
0.04
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
5.97
3.83
1.9
0.19
Fixed Assets
3.21
2.19
0.36
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
2.31
0.84
-0.23
0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.74
1.88
1.69
0.99
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.42
1.36
0.41
0.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.97
-1.77
-1.89
-0.86
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.88
-0.63
-0.44
-0.19
Cash
0.43
0.77
1.74
0.05
Total Assets
5.98
3.83
1.9
0.19
