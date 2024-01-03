iifl-logo-icon 1
PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

PDP SHIPPING & PROJECTS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

644.85

30.1839,077.09343.441.792,201.9199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

248.7

187.3118,684.4938.0102,204.28131.21

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

5,714.6

51.2513,707.2879.120.431,511.69628.82

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

417.85

07,761.53-48.210112.5154.35

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

985.45

19.877,736.55118.20.7993.5234.86

