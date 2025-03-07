iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

12 Mar, 2025|05:30 AM
Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.4

3.46

1.78

0.11

Net Worth

5.47

3.53

1.85

0.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

644.85

30.1839,077.09343.441.792,201.9199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

248.7

187.3118,684.4938.0102,204.28131.21

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

5,714.6

51.2513,707.2879.120.431,511.69628.82

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

417.85

07,761.53-48.210112.5154.35

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

985.45

19.877,736.55118.20.7993.5234.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Animesh Kumar

Whole-time Director

Shalini Verma

Addtnl Independent Director

Yogesh Gupta

Independent Director

Sunil Mishra

Independent Director

Debabrata Samaddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijay Kumar Jha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd share price today?

The PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 12 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 12 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 12 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd?

PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.