Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.4
3.46
1.78
0.11
Net Worth
5.47
3.53
1.85
0.18
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
644.85
|30.18
|39,077.09
|343.44
|1.79
|2,201.9
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
248.7
|187.31
|18,684.49
|38.01
|0
|2,204.28
|131.21
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,714.6
|51.25
|13,707.28
|79.12
|0.43
|1,511.69
|628.82
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
417.85
|0
|7,761.53
|-48.21
|0
|112.51
|54.35
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
985.45
|19.87
|7,736.55
|118.2
|0.7
|993.5
|234.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Animesh Kumar
Whole-time Director
Shalini Verma
Addtnl Independent Director
Yogesh Gupta
Independent Director
Sunil Mishra
Independent Director
Debabrata Samaddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijay Kumar Jha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 12 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 12 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 12 Mar ‘25
PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.