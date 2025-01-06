iifl-logo-icon 1
Perfectpac Ltd Cash Flow Statement

134.9
(-5.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Perfectpac Ltd

Perfectpac FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.07

3.61

3.86

2.91

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.62

-1.6

-1.52

Tax paid

-0.3

-1

-1.29

-1.06

Working capital

6.41

-1.03

1.72

2.07

Other operating items

Operating

5.38

-0.04

2.68

2.38

Capital expenditure

2.85

5.68

1.28

-7.1

Free cash flow

8.23

5.63

3.96

-4.71

Equity raised

52.53

44.45

36.47

32.72

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.35

-3.27

-1.13

0.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

68.11

46.81

39.3

28.89

