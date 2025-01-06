Perfectpac Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.07
3.61
3.86
2.91
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.62
-1.6
-1.52
Tax paid
-0.3
-1
-1.29
-1.06
Working capital
6.41
-1.03
1.72
2.07
Other operating items
Operating
5.38
-0.04
2.68
2.38
Capital expenditure
2.85
5.68
1.28
-7.1
Free cash flow
8.23
5.63
3.96
-4.71
Equity raised
52.53
44.45
36.47
32.72
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.35
-3.27
-1.13
0.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
68.11
46.81
39.3
28.89
