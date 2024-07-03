iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Perfectpac Ltd Share Price

134.9
(-5.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open149
  • Day's High149
  • 52 Wk High179.95
  • Prev. Close143.15
  • Day's Low130.7
  • 52 Wk Low 89.1
  • Turnover (lac)3.28
  • P/E27.8
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value54.27
  • EPS5.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89.84
  • Div. Yield0.7
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Perfectpac Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

149

Prev. Close

143.15

Turnover(Lac.)

3.28

Day's High

149

Day's Low

130.7

52 Week's High

179.95

52 Week's Low

89.1

Book Value

54.27

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89.84

P/E

27.8

EPS

5.15

Divi. Yield

0.7

Perfectpac Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Perfectpac Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Perfectpac Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 25.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Perfectpac Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.33

1.33

1.33

1.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.69

30.36

28.15

27.06

Net Worth

35.02

31.69

29.48

28.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.9

73.28

80.62

73.89

yoy growth (%)

-10.07

-9.1

9.09

9.63

Raw materials

-47.59

-50.27

-57.79

-52.41

As % of sales

72.22

68.6

71.68

70.93

Employee costs

-6.81

-7.44

-6.64

-5.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.07

3.61

3.86

2.91

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.62

-1.6

-1.52

Tax paid

-0.3

-1

-1.29

-1.06

Working capital

6.41

-1.03

1.72

2.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.07

-9.1

9.09

9.63

Op profit growth

-46.2

-8.14

18.35

56.69

EBIT growth

-60.11

-11

24.13

117.76

Net profit growth

-70.41

1.52

39.18

196.87

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Perfectpac Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Perfectpac Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

R K Rajgarhia

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Rajgarhia

Independent Director

Ruchi Vij

Independent Director

Manish Garg

Whole-time Director

Raj Gopal Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi

Non Executive Director

Ajay Rajgarhia

Independent Director

Ravindra Nath Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Perfectpac Ltd

Summary

Perfectpac Limited was incorporated in 1973. The Company was one of the pioneers in the manufacture of corrugated fiberboard containers and is today one of the largest units in Northern India. Located at Faridabad, the Unit has an installed capacity of 9000 MT per annum. It diversified into the manufacturer of Expanded Polystrene products in 1996. The Company set up a second unit in year 2000 at Greater Noida with a installed capacity of 9000 MT per annum. In March 2006, it further set up an Automatic Board Making and Printing Plant with imported Plant & Machinery at Greater Noida, which had a capacity of 15000 TPA.All of a sudden, the Faridabad operations of the Company were disposed off in year 2015. Presently, the Company has engaged only in the Corrugated Fiberboard Boxes and Containers operations. The Company has been regularly modernizing its Plant & Machinery to improve the productivity and quality of its products. Corrugated Packaging is the universally most accepted packaging medium for secondary and transport packing.Besides, the Company operate a Floor Mounted Conveyor System for effective handling of Corrugated boards coming out of the Corrugator. It has Fully Automatic Folder Gluer/ Folder Stitcher that can glue up to 2 Lakh cartons tons per day boxes per hour and deliver up to 6000 sheets per hour with Auto Bundler. Transportation plays a major role in delivering the material. The Company set up fully equipped laboratory with equipments like Box Compression Stre
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Perfectpac Ltd share price today?

The Perfectpac Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Perfectpac Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Perfectpac Ltd is ₹89.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Perfectpac Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Perfectpac Ltd is 27.8 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Perfectpac Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Perfectpac Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Perfectpac Ltd is ₹89.1 and ₹179.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Perfectpac Ltd?

Perfectpac Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.79%, 3 Years at 57.27%, 1 Year at 41.12%, 6 Month at 24.37%, 3 Month at 17.38% and 1 Month at 11.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Perfectpac Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Perfectpac Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.60 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 25.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Perfectpac Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.