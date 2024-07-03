SectorPackaging
Open₹149
Prev. Close₹143.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.28
Day's High₹149
Day's Low₹130.7
52 Week's High₹179.95
52 Week's Low₹89.1
Book Value₹54.27
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89.84
P/E27.8
EPS5.15
Divi. Yield0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.33
1.33
1.33
1.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.69
30.36
28.15
27.06
Net Worth
35.02
31.69
29.48
28.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.9
73.28
80.62
73.89
yoy growth (%)
-10.07
-9.1
9.09
9.63
Raw materials
-47.59
-50.27
-57.79
-52.41
As % of sales
72.22
68.6
71.68
70.93
Employee costs
-6.81
-7.44
-6.64
-5.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.07
3.61
3.86
2.91
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.62
-1.6
-1.52
Tax paid
-0.3
-1
-1.29
-1.06
Working capital
6.41
-1.03
1.72
2.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.07
-9.1
9.09
9.63
Op profit growth
-46.2
-8.14
18.35
56.69
EBIT growth
-60.11
-11
24.13
117.76
Net profit growth
-70.41
1.52
39.18
196.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
R K Rajgarhia
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Rajgarhia
Independent Director
Ruchi Vij
Independent Director
Manish Garg
Whole-time Director
Raj Gopal Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi
Non Executive Director
Ajay Rajgarhia
Independent Director
Ravindra Nath Chaturvedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Perfectpac Ltd
Summary
Perfectpac Limited was incorporated in 1973. The Company was one of the pioneers in the manufacture of corrugated fiberboard containers and is today one of the largest units in Northern India. Located at Faridabad, the Unit has an installed capacity of 9000 MT per annum. It diversified into the manufacturer of Expanded Polystrene products in 1996. The Company set up a second unit in year 2000 at Greater Noida with a installed capacity of 9000 MT per annum. In March 2006, it further set up an Automatic Board Making and Printing Plant with imported Plant & Machinery at Greater Noida, which had a capacity of 15000 TPA.All of a sudden, the Faridabad operations of the Company were disposed off in year 2015. Presently, the Company has engaged only in the Corrugated Fiberboard Boxes and Containers operations. The Company has been regularly modernizing its Plant & Machinery to improve the productivity and quality of its products. Corrugated Packaging is the universally most accepted packaging medium for secondary and transport packing.Besides, the Company operate a Floor Mounted Conveyor System for effective handling of Corrugated boards coming out of the Corrugator. It has Fully Automatic Folder Gluer/ Folder Stitcher that can glue up to 2 Lakh cartons tons per day boxes per hour and deliver up to 6000 sheets per hour with Auto Bundler. Transportation plays a major role in delivering the material. The Company set up fully equipped laboratory with equipments like Box Compression Stre
The Perfectpac Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Perfectpac Ltd is ₹89.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Perfectpac Ltd is 27.8 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Perfectpac Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Perfectpac Ltd is ₹89.1 and ₹179.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Perfectpac Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.79%, 3 Years at 57.27%, 1 Year at 41.12%, 6 Month at 24.37%, 3 Month at 17.38% and 1 Month at 11.84%.
