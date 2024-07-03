Summary

Perfectpac Limited was incorporated in 1973. The Company was one of the pioneers in the manufacture of corrugated fiberboard containers and is today one of the largest units in Northern India. Located at Faridabad, the Unit has an installed capacity of 9000 MT per annum. It diversified into the manufacturer of Expanded Polystrene products in 1996. The Company set up a second unit in year 2000 at Greater Noida with a installed capacity of 9000 MT per annum. In March 2006, it further set up an Automatic Board Making and Printing Plant with imported Plant & Machinery at Greater Noida, which had a capacity of 15000 TPA.All of a sudden, the Faridabad operations of the Company were disposed off in year 2015. Presently, the Company has engaged only in the Corrugated Fiberboard Boxes and Containers operations. The Company has been regularly modernizing its Plant & Machinery to improve the productivity and quality of its products. Corrugated Packaging is the universally most accepted packaging medium for secondary and transport packing.Besides, the Company operate a Floor Mounted Conveyor System for effective handling of Corrugated boards coming out of the Corrugator. It has Fully Automatic Folder Gluer/ Folder Stitcher that can glue up to 2 Lakh cartons tons per day boxes per hour and deliver up to 6000 sheets per hour with Auto Bundler. Transportation plays a major role in delivering the material. The Company set up fully equipped laboratory with equipments like Box Compression Stre

