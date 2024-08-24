Perfetpac Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 20, 2024. Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 1/- (i.e. 50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Intimation of Record Date for payment of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24. Details as per attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)