Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.9
73.28
80.62
73.89
yoy growth (%)
-10.07
-9.1
9.09
9.63
Raw materials
-47.59
-50.27
-57.79
-52.41
As % of sales
72.22
68.6
71.68
70.93
Employee costs
-6.81
-7.44
-6.64
-5.69
As % of sales
10.34
10.15
8.24
7.7
Other costs
-8.6
-10.2
-10.35
-10.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.06
13.93
12.84
14.69
Operating profit
2.88
5.35
5.83
4.92
OPM
4.37
7.3
7.23
6.66
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.62
-1.6
-1.52
Interest expense
-0.51
-0.38
-0.62
-0.7
Other income
0.51
0.26
0.26
0.22
Profit before tax
1.07
3.61
3.86
2.91
Taxes
-0.3
-1
-1.29
-1.06
Tax rate
-28.4
-27.75
-33.49
-36.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.77
2.6
2.56
1.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.77
2.6
2.56
1.84
yoy growth (%)
-70.41
1.52
39.18
196.87
NPM
1.17
3.55
3.18
2.49
