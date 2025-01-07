iifl-logo-icon 1
Perfectpac Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

146
(10.56%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.9

73.28

80.62

73.89

yoy growth (%)

-10.07

-9.1

9.09

9.63

Raw materials

-47.59

-50.27

-57.79

-52.41

As % of sales

72.22

68.6

71.68

70.93

Employee costs

-6.81

-7.44

-6.64

-5.69

As % of sales

10.34

10.15

8.24

7.7

Other costs

-8.6

-10.2

-10.35

-10.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.06

13.93

12.84

14.69

Operating profit

2.88

5.35

5.83

4.92

OPM

4.37

7.3

7.23

6.66

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.62

-1.6

-1.52

Interest expense

-0.51

-0.38

-0.62

-0.7

Other income

0.51

0.26

0.26

0.22

Profit before tax

1.07

3.61

3.86

2.91

Taxes

-0.3

-1

-1.29

-1.06

Tax rate

-28.4

-27.75

-33.49

-36.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.77

2.6

2.56

1.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.77

2.6

2.56

1.84

yoy growth (%)

-70.41

1.52

39.18

196.87

NPM

1.17

3.55

3.18

2.49

