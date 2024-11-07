Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

PERFECTPAC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024. Perfectpac Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on November 07, 2024, inter alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

PERFECTPAC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. July 29, 2024 have inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

PERFECTPAC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Perfetpac Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 20, 2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend Final Dividend. Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 1/- (i.e. 50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Please refer the attached intimation for appointment and cessation of Director and appointment of Chairman Emeritus.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024