Perfectpac Ltd AGM

141.9
(2.34%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:28:00 PM

Perfectpac CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 202424 Aug 2024
We wish to inform you that the 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means . Please find enclosed copies of Newspaper Advertisement published today i.e. August 24, 2024 in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) intimating the members of the Company regarding the 52nd AGM. The 52nd AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. (IST) through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Please find attached Outcome of 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Please find attached Scruitinizer Report and Voting Results of 52nd Annual General Meeting of Perfectpac Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

