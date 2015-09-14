Pervasive Commodities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.33
-0.1
-0.07
-0.08
Net Worth
-0.23
0
0.03
0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.23
0
0.03
0.08
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.29
-0.02
-0.01
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.11
0.08
Debtor Days
11.72
0
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.18
0.05
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.1
Creditor Days
1.06
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.2
-0.16
0
Cash
0.05
0.01
0.04
0.08
Total Assets
-0.23
-8.67
0.03
0.08
