Pervasive Commodities Ltd Share Price Live

9.6
(0%)
Sep 14, 2015

  • Open9.6
  • Day's High9.6
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low9.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E1.29
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value615.36
  • EPS0.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pervasive Commodities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.6

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.6

Day's Low

9.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

615.36

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.91

P/E

1.29

EPS

0.93

Divi. Yield

0

Pervasive Commodities Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Pervasive Commodities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pervasive Commodities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.33%

Non-Promoter- 9.09%

Institutions: 9.09%

Non-Institutions: 33.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pervasive Commodities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.33

-0.1

-0.07

-0.08

Net Worth

-0.23

0

0.03

0.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.42

0

2.8

1.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

121.35

271.44

Raw materials

-3.34

0

-2.74

-1.12

As % of sales

97.81

0

98.01

89.14

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.01

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.13

0.06

0.01

-0.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

121.35

271.44

Op profit growth

-66.89

913.92

-114.1

-123.04

EBIT growth

92.44

-70.33

-55.09

-124.91

Net profit growth

99.41

-77.42

-56.98

-123.98

No Record Found

Pervasive Commodities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pervasive Commodities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Parulben Dharmeshkumar Dataniya

Independent Director

Hetal Neel Pathak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Jain

Managing Director

Fagun Chandrakant Soni

Registered Office

306 Sarthik Complex,

Nr Fun Republic Iscon Cross Rd,

Gujarat - 380015

Tel: 91-79-26929554/22743671

Website: http://www.pervasiveindia.com

Email: pervasivecommodities@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Pervasive Commodities Ltd was originally promoted and incorporated as a private limited company in March 11, 1986 under the provisions of Companies Act 1956 and the jurisdiction of Registrar of Comp...
Reports by Pervasive Commodities Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pervasive Commodities Ltd share price today?

The Pervasive Commodities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pervasive Commodities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pervasive Commodities Ltd is ₹0.91 Cr. as of 14 Sep ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pervasive Commodities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pervasive Commodities Ltd is 1.29 and 0.00 as of 14 Sep ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pervasive Commodities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pervasive Commodities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pervasive Commodities Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 14 Sep ‘15

What is the CAGR of Pervasive Commodities Ltd?

Pervasive Commodities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pervasive Commodities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pervasive Commodities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

