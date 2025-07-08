Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹9.6
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.6
Day's Low₹9.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹615.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.91
P/E1.29
EPS0.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.33
-0.1
-0.07
-0.08
Net Worth
-0.23
0
0.03
0.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.42
0
2.8
1.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
121.35
271.44
Raw materials
-3.34
0
-2.74
-1.12
As % of sales
97.81
0
98.01
89.14
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.01
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.13
0.06
0.01
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
121.35
271.44
Op profit growth
-66.89
913.92
-114.1
-123.04
EBIT growth
92.44
-70.33
-55.09
-124.91
Net profit growth
99.41
-77.42
-56.98
-123.98
Non Executive Director
Parulben Dharmeshkumar Dataniya
Independent Director
Hetal Neel Pathak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Jain
Managing Director
Fagun Chandrakant Soni
306 Sarthik Complex,
Nr Fun Republic Iscon Cross Rd,
Gujarat - 380015
Tel: 91-79-26929554/22743671
Website: http://www.pervasiveindia.com
Email: pervasivecommodities@gmail.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Pervasive Commodities Ltd was originally promoted and incorporated as a private limited company in March 11, 1986 under the provisions of Companies Act 1956 and the jurisdiction of Registrar of Comp...
Reports by Pervasive Commodities Ltd
