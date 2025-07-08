Pervasive Commodities Ltd Summary

Pervasive Commodities Ltd was originally promoted and incorporated as a private limited company in March 11, 1986 under the provisions of Companies Act 1956 and the jurisdiction of Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Ahmedabad based then young promoters promoted the company with their aim to excel in the field of manufacturing of Electronics items. The Company was then converted into Public Limited Company vide issue of fresh certificate of incorporation. Consequent to that, the name of the Company was changed from Starvox Electronics Private Limited to Starvox Electronics Limited. w. e. f. 25 November 1986. The company was engaged into the business of trading of various agri and non-agri commodities. During October 2015, the Honble High Court of Gujarat at Ahmedabad has approved a scheme of arrangement by way of reduction of share capital. According to such approved scheme, the Main Object Clause of the Company was changed from Electronic segment to Commodity segment. A Certificate confirming the alteration of object clause was issued by the Registrar of Companies on 09th December 2015.Consequent to alteration of Object Clause, Company was required to change its name which indicates it main object clause. Hence the name of the Company was changed from Starvox Commodities Limited to Pervasive Commodities Limited. A certificate confirming change of name of the Company was issued by Registrar of Companies on 06th January 2016.