Pervasive Commodities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.6
(0%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.42

0

2.8

1.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

121.35

271.44

Raw materials

-3.34

0

-2.74

-1.12

As % of sales

97.81

0

98.01

89.14

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

1.2

0

0

0.61

Other costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.06

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.53

0

2.18

7.03

Operating profit

-0.01

-0.05

0

0.04

OPM

-0.56

0

-0.2

3.2

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0.06

0.02

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.01

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-25.15

-18.16

-5.1

-0.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.01

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.01

0.04

yoy growth (%)

99.41

-77.42

-56.98

-123.98

NPM

0.23

0

0.64

3.29

