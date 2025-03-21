iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Pervasive Commodities Ltd Split

9.6
(0%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Pervasive Comm. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split6 Feb 20257 Apr 20257 Apr 2025101
Outcome of Board Meeting Sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having a face value of ?10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having a face value of ?1/- each subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Intimation of Record Date for Stock Split (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Pervasive Commodities Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PERVASIVE COMMODITIES LIMITED (517172) RECORD DATE 07/04/2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of the existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each INTO Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 07/04/2025 DR-606/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE443P01020 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 07/04/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.03.2025) New ISIN : INE443P01038 Source : NSDL Date: 02.04.2025 In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250327-63 dated March 27, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code PERVASIVE COMMODITIES LIMITED (517172) New ISIN No. INE443P01038 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 07-04-2025 (DR- 606/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.04.2025)

Pervasive Comm.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pervasive Commodities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.