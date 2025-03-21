Outcome of Board Meeting Sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having a face value of ?10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having a face value of ?1/- each subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Intimation of Record Date for Stock Split (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Pervasive Commodities Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PERVASIVE COMMODITIES LIMITED (517172) RECORD DATE 07/04/2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of the existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each INTO Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 07/04/2025 DR-606/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE443P01020 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 07/04/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.03.2025) New ISIN : INE443P01038 Source : NSDL Date: 02.04.2025 In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250327-63 dated March 27, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code PERVASIVE COMMODITIES LIMITED (517172) New ISIN No. INE443P01038 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 07-04-2025 (DR- 606/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.04.2025)