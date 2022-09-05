Pervasive Commodities Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

A commodity market is a market that trades in primary economic sector rather than manufactured products. Soft commodities are agricultural products such as wheat, coffee, cocoa and sugar. Hard commodities are mined, such as gold and oil. Investors access about 50 major commodity markets worldwide with purely financial transactions increasingly outnumbering physical trades in which goods are delivered. Futures contracts are the oldest way of investing in commodities. Futures are secured by physical assets. Commodity markets can include physical trading and derivatives trading using spot prices, forwards, futures, and options on futures.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW:

The Company continuously focusing to explore and develop opportunities in the commodity market and the Company is doing investing activities and the management of the Company is building up the team to improve its investment decisions and increase the value of the stakeholders.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING PERFORMANCE:

i. Revenue from operations increased from Rs. 3,42,30,781/- in 2020-2021 to Rs. 11,16,66,967/- in 2021-22.

ii. Company has incurred a net loss of Rs. 2,59,168/- for the year ended 2021-22. The company has earned a net profit of Rs. 80,871/- for the year ended 2020-2021.

iii. Earnings per share has decreased from Rs. 0.85 to Rs. (2.72).

HUMAN RESOURCES:

The timely availability of skilled and technical personnel is one of the key challenges. The Company maintains healthy and motivating work environment through various measures. This will help the Company to retain and recruit skilled work force resulting in the timely completion of the work.

RISKS, INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate internal control procedure commensurate with its size and nature of the business. The internal control system is supplemented by extensive internal audits, regular reviews by management and well- documented policies and guidelines to ensure reliability of financial and all other records to prepare financial statements.

INDUSTRIAL SAFETY, EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY RISK:

During the year Company has not carried out any manufacturing activities. However, Company places utmost importance on the safety of its employees and other assets.

COMPLIANCE:

The growth in business size coupled with increasing regulatory enactments has brought in additional compliance requirements. Non-compliance with statutory provisions may not only lead to monetary penalties but may also impact the reputation of the organization and the goodwill it has accumulated over the years. The risk is mitigated through regular monitoring and review of changes in the regulatory framework.

The Company regularly conducts a study to develop a comprehensive 360-degree view on the opportunities, risks and threats to the business. These include areas such as market trends, new competition, changing customer preferences, disruption in supplies, product development, talent management etc. The Company has constituted a Management Committee under whose guidance it seeks to better manage the effectiveness of the mitigation strategies of various risks and their implementation progress. The Company has a robust Risk mitigation framework to identify and evaluate business risks and opportunities. This framework seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys competitive advantage. The Board reviews the functioning of the Management Committee.