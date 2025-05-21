iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Pervasive Commodities Ltd Board Meeting

9.6
(0%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Pervasive Comm. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 May 202516 May 2025
Pervasive Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and year ended as on 31.03.2025 Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. 21st May, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M., inter - alia has considered and approved the agenda as per attach file . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2025)
Board Meeting20 May 202520 May 2025
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Cum Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Company Regarding Conversion Of Warrants In To Equal Number Of Equity Shares
Board Meeting24 Feb 202524 Feb 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 24.02.2025
Board Meeting6 Feb 202530 Jan 2025
Pervasive Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result object change & split of shares. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2025)
Board Meeting7 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 07.01.2025 held for the Appointment of Company Secretary
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Pervasive Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held as on today i.e. 17.09.2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Pervasive Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Pervasive Comm.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pervasive Commodities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.