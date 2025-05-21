Board Meeting 21 May 2025 16 May 2025

Pervasive Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and year ended as on 31.03.2025 Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. 21st May, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M., inter - alia has considered and approved the agenda as per attach file . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2025)

Board Meeting 20 May 2025 20 May 2025

Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Cum Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Company Regarding Conversion Of Warrants In To Equal Number Of Equity Shares

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2025 24 Feb 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 24.02.2025

Pervasive Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result object change & split of shares. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 07.01.2025 held for the Appointment of Company Secretary

Pervasive Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held as on today i.e. 17.09.2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024