Pet Plastics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.71
13.57
13.64
13.82
Net Worth
14.21
14.07
14.14
14.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0.43
0.05
0.07
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.64
14.12
14.21
14.32
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.53
1.53
1.53
1.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.96
12.41
12.49
12.74
Inventories
2.37
3.02
3.33
2.87
Inventory Days
160.59
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.05
1.78
8.75
Debtor Days
489.61
Other Current Assets
14.51
14.96
8.27
7.23
Sundry Creditors
-0.28
-0.22
-0.86
-6.07
Creditor Days
339.65
Other Current Liabilities
-3.69
-5.4
-0.03
-0.04
Cash
0.14
0.17
0.16
0.06
Total Assets
14.64
14.14
14.21
14.34
