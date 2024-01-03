iifl-logo
Pet Plastics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.52

5.7

23.64

35.9

yoy growth (%)

14.4

-75.88

-34.15

-10.65

Raw materials

-6.37

-5.72

-23.41

-36.58

As % of sales

97.7

100.48

99.03

101.88

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.13

-0.1

-0.14

As % of sales

2.95

2.38

0.45

0.39

Other costs

-0.13

-0.23

-0.19

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.07

4.08

0.81

0.67

Operating profit

-0.17

-0.39

-0.07

-1.06

OPM

-2.73

-6.94

-0.31

-2.95

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

-1.4

-0.35

Other income

0.24

0.51

1.13

1.64

Profit before tax

0.06

0.11

-0.35

0.2

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

0

0

Tax rate

-24.99

-24.95

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.08

-0.35

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0.08

-0.35

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-45.85

-125.56

-270.56

4.08

NPM

0.74

1.57

-1.48

0.57

