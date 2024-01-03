Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.52
5.7
23.64
35.9
yoy growth (%)
14.4
-75.88
-34.15
-10.65
Raw materials
-6.37
-5.72
-23.41
-36.58
As % of sales
97.7
100.48
99.03
101.88
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.13
-0.1
-0.14
As % of sales
2.95
2.38
0.45
0.39
Other costs
-0.13
-0.23
-0.19
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.07
4.08
0.81
0.67
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.39
-0.07
-1.06
OPM
-2.73
-6.94
-0.31
-2.95
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
-1.4
-0.35
Other income
0.24
0.51
1.13
1.64
Profit before tax
0.06
0.11
-0.35
0.2
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
0
0
Tax rate
-24.99
-24.95
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.08
-0.35
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.08
-0.35
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-45.85
-125.56
-270.56
4.08
NPM
0.74
1.57
-1.48
0.57
