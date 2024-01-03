Pet Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0.11
-0.35
0.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
0.34
-0.81
-0.23
13.64
Other operating items
Operating
0.38
-0.72
-0.58
13.82
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.12
Free cash flow
0.39
-0.73
-0.61
13.7
Equity raised
27.62
27.56
28.17
27.65
Investing
-0.38
0.88
0
0.38
Financing
0
0
0.03
-0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.63
27.7
27.58
41.73
