Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.71
13.57
13.64
13.82
Net Worth
14.21
14.07
14.14
14.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.52
5.7
23.64
35.9
yoy growth (%)
14.4
-75.88
-34.15
-10.65
Raw materials
-6.37
-5.72
-23.41
-36.58
As % of sales
97.7
100.48
99.03
101.88
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.13
-0.1
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0.11
-0.35
0.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
0.34
-0.81
-0.23
13.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.4
-75.88
-34.15
-10.65
Op profit growth
-54.91
436.44
-93.05
-51.77
EBIT growth
-45.67
-88.64
86.94
167.86
Net profit growth
-45.85
-125.56
-270.56
4.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4.3
7.96
6.22
6.78
6.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.3
7.96
6.22
6.78
6.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.53
0.76
0.45
0.25
0.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.78
|24,223.28
|209.45
|2.19
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|145.63
|14,314.45
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,407.16
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Aruna Tripathi
Managing Director
Ritesh Vakil
Non Executive Director
Vasarla Durga
Independent Director
Laxmi Donga Shrinivas
Independent Director
Vijay Mukesh Thakkar
Independent Director
Komal Balasaheb Bamdale
323 Panchratna Bldg 3rd Floor,
Opera House,
Maharashtra - 400004
Tel: 91-022-23615564
Website: http://www.petplasticslimited.com
Email: petplasticslimited@rediffmail.com/riteshvakil1974@
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Reports by Pet Plastics Ltd
