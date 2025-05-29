iifl-logo
Pet Plastics Ltd Board Meeting

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jun 20259 Jun 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting for Resignation of Company Secretary Outcome of Board Meeting for resignation of Company Secretary
Board Meeting30 May 202521 May 2025
Pet Plastics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 29 2025 at 3rd Floor Panchratna Bldg Opera House Mumbai - 400 004 to consider and approve: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and the statements of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Pet Plastics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please refer to the attached letter for adjournment of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.05.2025) The outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202513 Mar 2025
The appointment of Mr. Santosh Shahadeo Unmegh (DIN 10985200) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f March 12, 2025, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
PET PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, inter alia considered, and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results together with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The copy of the same is enclosed herewith. The meeting Commenced at 2.00 P.M. Concluded on 3.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
PET PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, inter alia considered, and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results together with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. Read less.. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results together with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, considered and approved by the Board .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
PET PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024 at 3rd Floor Panchratna Bldg Opera House Mumbai - 400 004 to consider and approve: 1. The unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, inter alia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results together with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The copy of the same is enclosed herewith.

