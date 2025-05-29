Board Meeting 9 Jun 2025 9 Jun 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting for Resignation of Company Secretary Outcome of Board Meeting for resignation of Company Secretary

Board Meeting 30 May 2025 21 May 2025

Pet Plastics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 29 2025 at 3rd Floor Panchratna Bldg Opera House Mumbai - 400 004 to consider and approve: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and the statements of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Pet Plastics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please refer to the attached letter for adjournment of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.05.2025) The outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2025 13 Mar 2025

The appointment of Mr. Santosh Shahadeo Unmegh (DIN 10985200) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f March 12, 2025, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

PET PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, inter alia considered, and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results together with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The copy of the same is enclosed herewith. The meeting Commenced at 2.00 P.M. Concluded on 3.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

PET PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, inter alia considered, and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results together with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. Read less.. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results together with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, considered and approved by the Board .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024