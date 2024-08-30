Pet Plastics Ltd Management Discussions

MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The baseline forecast is for the world economy to continue growing at 3.2 percent during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. A slight acceleration for advanced economies where growth is expected to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025 will be offset by a modest slowdown in emerging market and developing economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. The forecast for global growth five years from now at 3.1 percent is at its lowest in decades. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies.

Core inflation is generally projected to decline more gradually. The global economy has been surprisingly resilient, despite significant central bank interest rate hikes to restore price stability. Indias economy has been notably resilient amidst the past years global inflation and supply chain constraints, boasting an impressive growth rate of 7.8% in the 2023 24 fiscal year (FY) and exceeding the average G20 rate of 3.4%. Strong growth in the manufacturing sector, higher-than-expected agricultural output, and robust government spending have made India the worlds fastest-growing major economy.

However, according to the OECDs latest figures, Indias economic growth is projected to slow to 6.6% in FY 2024 25, as global demand weakens and a tighter monetary policy takes shape to manage global inflationary pressures. With inflation and monetary policy expected to ease in the second half of 2024, the Paris-based think tank forecasts that Indias growth rate will remain at 6.6% in FY 2025 26. Although these figures are above the G20 average of 3.1% in both 2024 and 2025, they fall short of the Indian governments target of 7% to 7.5% by 2030.

A) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

The company is engaged in Single Segment i.e. Manufacturing & Trading of Plastic Goods. The Indian plastics industry made a significant progress and the industry is growing and diversifying rapidly. In the current year, the global economy continued to witness slow growth. Further, there were far reaching structural reforms implemented in the Indian economy in the last many months starting from November 2016. The most significant reform was introduction of Goods and Service Tax w.e.f 1.7.2017. This single measure has integrated the Countrys economy. Overall, the incidence of indirect tax has come down on most of the products by this measure of merging several indirect taxes and cess charged on the products in different States prior to July 2017.

B) DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

C) OUTLOOK

The several initiatives taken by Government to boost rural income and infrastructure are fructifying to boost business in several segments which are catered by the Company. Further, the effect of Demonetization, GST and RERA looks to have settled down to a large extent. The economy is moving to formal sector slowly. This augurs well to boost the economic activity in the Country. The initial forecast for Monsoon this year is also normal. The Company, therefore, expects business conditions to be favorable in the year to boost the demand for its products.

D) HUMAN RESOURCES POLICIES:

Human Resource development is essential for building a skilled and motivated workforce capable of driving innovation, achieving performance excellence, and sustaining competitive advantage in the long term. People are our key pillars of strength. Human Capital is the core strength in achieving the sustainable growth path charted by our strategic apex as it plays an important role in developing, reinforcing, and enhancing the culture of an organization. Our Company believes that its employees are one of the most important stakeholders. As on March 31, 2024, it had a total head count of 6 employees. The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation and acknowledgment for the efforts and dedication and contributions made by employees at all levels during the year under review. Our Company is focused on building and developing enduring capabilities for a future-ready workforce. For the same it aims to attract as well as develop, motivate and retain diverse talent in the highly competitive market that is critical for its continued success. Our Company has people-friendly policies and practices aligned with business strategy that provides its employees an opportunity to learn grow and take their career forward. All employees, from a new joiner to a tenured one, are provided tailored learning opportunities as per their role, level, and specific focus area. Employees are equally treated and provided opportunities irrespective of gender, marital status, religion, race/caste, colour, age, ancestry, nationality, language, ethnic origin, socioeconomic status, physical appearance, disability, sexual orientation, gender and expression.

E) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

An internal control system encompasses policies, procedures and processes designed to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting and comply with regulations. Its adequacy is determined by its ability to effectively mitigate risks, prevent fraud and support operational efficiency. Regular evaluation, feedback from audits and alignment with organizational goals are crucial for maintaining and improving the effectiveness of internal controls over time.

The internal control is designed to ensure that the financial and other records of the company are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of assets. Needless to mention, that ensuring maintenance of proper accounting records, safeguarding assets against loss and misappropriation, compliance of applicable laws, rules and regulations and providing reasonable assurance against fraud and errors will continue to remain central point of the entire control systems.

F) OPPORTUNITIES, RISKS, CONCERNS AND THREATS:

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths Weaknesses Active sectorial support by the Indian government Rising competition Availability of raw material; relatively lower costs Inflexible labour laws and reduced supply lead time Availability of low cost Technological obsolescence and skilled manpower which in may reduce the cost of production \ Growing population and high disposable incomes Opportunities Threats Growing economy and domestic market Emergence of international brands Higher investments and FDI opportunities Outbreak of pandemic like COVID-19, affecting the ‘Make in India initiatives by the Government of operations India International labour and environmental laws Continuous innovation and technology Geographical disadvantages advancements

It is a fact that many developments in Indian economy are triggered by globalization as one world markets are under cut-throat competition. The prime opportunity lies in meeting customers raised expectation in terms of high quality with value added products, prompt response, timely delivery, proper services and performance and the same opportunities were regularly grabbed by your company since its inception.

Your company strives to maintain pace with the fast development in the Indian economy, tremendous competition and latest in technology and know-how with its limited resources. The threats, which the minerals industry foresees, are slow down of Indian economy, myths and misconceptions about minerals and its impact on environment and competition from the global market. However, India has enough mineral resources with good quality accepted in international market, which is expected to fetch sizable foreign exchange in time ahead.

Your company will try to start its activity with value addition products gradually to make its share in global market and expecting growth in the times ahead.

Due to rapid changes in the technologies, business dimensions and complexities, regulatory changes and environmental concerns, competitions from global players, fluctuation of price and technological obsolescence and various types of risks have emerged. All such risks cannot be eradicated completely however can be controlled, mitigated and managed within the Company in order to balance risk and reward. Risk management is an important part of the Companys business strategy, and it is smoothly incorporated into all of the Companys activities. The aim of the Companys framework is to optimize the risk-return equation while also ensuring strict adherence to all current and upcoming laws, rules, and regulations that apply to all of the Companys business activities. Thus, managing risks is not a one-time activity; its an ongoing process. The Company strives to cultivate a strong and disciplined risk management culture across all of its business operations and at all levels of the organization.

G) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Certain statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report relating to the Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations, estimates and others may constitute ‘forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such expectations, whether expressed or implied. Several factors could make a significant difference to the Companys operations. These include climatic and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, any epidemic or pandemic, natural calamities over which the Company may not have any direct/indirect control.

The management of the Company has used estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements on a prudent and reasonable basis, in order that the financial statements reflect a true and fair manner, the state of affairs and profit / loss for the year. The narrative on our financial condition and result of operations should be read together with the notes to the financial statements included in the annual report. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include changes in Government regulations and tax regime, economic developments within India and abroad, financial markets, etc.

H) KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

