Photon Capital Advisors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

96.38
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

Photon Capital FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

0.1

-0.59

-7.61

Other operating items

Operating

-0.14

0.1

-0.59

-7.61

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.14

0.11

-0.59

-7.59

Equity raised

18.48

18.77

20.32

28.96

Investing

-0.15

-0.35

-0.91

7.69

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.19

18.53

18.82

29.06

