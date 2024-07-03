iifl-logo-icon 1
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd Share Price

96.38
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open96.38
  • Day's High96.38
  • 52 Wk High99
  • Prev. Close96.38
  • Day's Low96.38
  • 52 Wk Low 56.51
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.55
  • Div. Yield0
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.88%

Non-Promoter- 25.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.51

1.51

1.51

1.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.23

8.83

9.13

9.24

Net Worth

7.74

10.34

10.64

10.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

0.1

-0.59

-7.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.25

0.21

0.36

0.01

0.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.25

0.21

0.36

0.01

0.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.6

0

2

0.39

0

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Photon Capital Advisors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

V R Shankara

Non Executive Director

Tejaswy Nandury

Non Executive Director

Suchitra Nandury

Whole-time Director

Sobha Rani Nandury

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Agarwal

Independent Director

Venkata Subash Lingareddy

Independent Director

Sarath Kumar Jutur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Photon Capital Advisors Ltd

Summary

Photon Capital Advisors Limited was incorporated on 31st December 1983 in Hyderabad, Telangana. The Company is an adviser to hedge funds, family offices, high net worth individuals and investment partnerships that invest in India. It generate superior returns by guiding investments across asset classes including equities, equity derivatives, index derivatives, debt, commodities and real estate. It manage proprietary funds which are presently closed to external investors. The Company is engaged in the business of investment and ??nancial services.During FY 2016-17, the Company invested an amount of Rs. 8,00,00,000/- in the capital of Calypso Technologies Inc., partnership firm, as a Partner. During the year 2017-18, Soven Management Associates Private Limited ceased to be the Subsidiary Company with effect from 10th March 2018.During FY 2018-19, the company made an investment of Rs. 8,00,00,000/- in equity shares of Nicosa Consulting Private Limited and necessary compliances were made as required under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Company FAQs

What is the Photon Capital Advisors Ltd share price today?

The Photon Capital Advisors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹14.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd is 0 and 1.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Photon Capital Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹56.51 and ₹99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd?

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.67%, 3 Years at 42.58%, 1 Year at 43.85%, 6 Month at 38.40%, 3 Month at 5.91% and 1 Month at 1.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.11 %

