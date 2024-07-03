Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹96.38
Prev. Close₹96.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹96.38
Day's Low₹96.38
52 Week's High₹99
52 Week's Low₹56.51
Book Value₹50.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.51
1.51
1.51
1.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.23
8.83
9.13
9.24
Net Worth
7.74
10.34
10.64
10.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
0.1
-0.59
-7.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.25
0.21
0.36
0.01
0.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.25
0.21
0.36
0.01
0.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.6
0
2
0.39
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
V R Shankara
Non Executive Director
Tejaswy Nandury
Non Executive Director
Suchitra Nandury
Whole-time Director
Sobha Rani Nandury
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Agarwal
Independent Director
Venkata Subash Lingareddy
Independent Director
Sarath Kumar Jutur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
Summary
Photon Capital Advisors Limited was incorporated on 31st December 1983 in Hyderabad, Telangana. The Company is an adviser to hedge funds, family offices, high net worth individuals and investment partnerships that invest in India. It generate superior returns by guiding investments across asset classes including equities, equity derivatives, index derivatives, debt, commodities and real estate. It manage proprietary funds which are presently closed to external investors. The Company is engaged in the business of investment and ??nancial services.During FY 2016-17, the Company invested an amount of Rs. 8,00,00,000/- in the capital of Calypso Technologies Inc., partnership firm, as a Partner. During the year 2017-18, Soven Management Associates Private Limited ceased to be the Subsidiary Company with effect from 10th March 2018.During FY 2018-19, the company made an investment of Rs. 8,00,00,000/- in equity shares of Nicosa Consulting Private Limited and necessary compliances were made as required under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Read More
The Photon Capital Advisors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹14.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd is 0 and 1.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Photon Capital Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹56.51 and ₹99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.67%, 3 Years at 42.58%, 1 Year at 43.85%, 6 Month at 38.40%, 3 Month at 5.91% and 1 Month at 1.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.