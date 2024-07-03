Summary

Photon Capital Advisors Limited was incorporated on 31st December 1983 in Hyderabad, Telangana. The Company is an adviser to hedge funds, family offices, high net worth individuals and investment partnerships that invest in India. It generate superior returns by guiding investments across asset classes including equities, equity derivatives, index derivatives, debt, commodities and real estate. It manage proprietary funds which are presently closed to external investors. The Company is engaged in the business of investment and ??nancial services.During FY 2016-17, the Company invested an amount of Rs. 8,00,00,000/- in the capital of Calypso Technologies Inc., partnership firm, as a Partner. During the year 2017-18, Soven Management Associates Private Limited ceased to be the Subsidiary Company with effect from 10th March 2018.During FY 2018-19, the company made an investment of Rs. 8,00,00,000/- in equity shares of Nicosa Consulting Private Limited and necessary compliances were made as required under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Read More