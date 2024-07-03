Photon Capital Advisors Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.19
0.15
0.01
0
0.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.19
0.15
0.01
0
0.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
0
0.75
0.11
0
Total Income
0.54
0.15
0.76
0.11
0.09
Total Expenditure
0.48
0.38
0.32
0.32
0.58
PBIDT
0.06
-0.23
0.44
-0.21
-0.49
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.06
-0.24
0.44
-0.21
-0.49
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.06
-0.24
0.44
-0.21
-0.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.06
-0.24
0.44
-0.21
-0.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.06
-0.24
0.44
-0.21
-0.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.39
-1.56
2.92
-1.39
-3.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.51
1.51
1.51
1.51
1.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.57
-153.33
4,400
0
-544.44
PBDTM(%)
31.57
-160
4,400
0
-544.44
PATM(%)
31.57
-160
4,400
0
-566.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.