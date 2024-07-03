iifl-logo-icon 1
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd Nine Monthly Results

96.38
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.19

0.15

0.01

0

0.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.19

0.15

0.01

0

0.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.35

0

0.75

0.11

0

Total Income

0.54

0.15

0.76

0.11

0.09

Total Expenditure

0.48

0.38

0.32

0.32

0.58

PBIDT

0.06

-0.23

0.44

-0.21

-0.49

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.06

-0.24

0.44

-0.21

-0.49

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.06

-0.24

0.44

-0.21

-0.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.06

-0.24

0.44

-0.21

-0.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.06

-0.24

0.44

-0.21

-0.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.39

-1.56

2.92

-1.39

-3.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.51

1.51

1.51

1.51

1.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.57

-153.33

4,400

0

-544.44

PBDTM(%)

31.57

-160

4,400

0

-544.44

PATM(%)

31.57

-160

4,400

0

-566.66

Photon Capital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Photon Capital Advisors Ltd

