Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

PHOTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company With reference to the above-mentioned subject, please note that the Board of directors in their Board meeting held on 28.10.2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. Approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024. 2. Taken note of Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024. Further, it is to inform that the Board meeting has commenced at 03.00 p.m. and the meeting was concluded at 5.00 pm on 28.10.2024. This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

PHOTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 05th August 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No.90-A Road No.9 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. With reference to the above-mentioned subject, please note that the Board of directors in their Board meeting held on 05.08.2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. Approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Taken note of internal audit report of the Company. 3. Taken note of Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. 4. Taken note of statutory audit report for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 8 May 2024

PHOTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No.90-A Road No.9 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India to consider and approve inter alia the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2024 With reference to the above-mentioned subject, please note that the Board of directors in their Board meeting held on 30.05.2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. Approval of the annual audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Approval of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31.03.2024. 3. Taken note of the audit report for the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. 4. Approval of appointment of Mr. Venkata Rao Shankara (DIN- 00041705), as an additional director of Company in the capacity of non-executive non-independent director. Further, it is to inform that the Board meeting has commenced at 03.00 p.m. and the meeting concluded at 5.30 pm on 30.05.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Photon capital Advisors Ltd. intimaton of Appointment of Independent directors.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024