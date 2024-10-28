iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd Board Meeting

99.99
(3.75%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Photon Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
PHOTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company With reference to the above-mentioned subject, please note that the Board of directors in their Board meeting held on 28.10.2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. Approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024. 2. Taken note of Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024. Further, it is to inform that the Board meeting has commenced at 03.00 p.m. and the meeting was concluded at 5.00 pm on 28.10.2024. This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
PHOTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 05th August 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No.90-A Road No.9 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. With reference to the above-mentioned subject, please note that the Board of directors in their Board meeting held on 05.08.2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. Approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Taken note of internal audit report of the Company. 3. Taken note of Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. 4. Taken note of statutory audit report for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 20248 May 2024
PHOTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No.90-A Road No.9 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India to consider and approve inter alia the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2024 With reference to the above-mentioned subject, please note that the Board of directors in their Board meeting held on 30.05.2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. Approval of the annual audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Approval of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31.03.2024. 3. Taken note of the audit report for the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. 4. Approval of appointment of Mr. Venkata Rao Shankara (DIN- 00041705), as an additional director of Company in the capacity of non-executive non-independent director. Further, it is to inform that the Board meeting has commenced at 03.00 p.m. and the meeting concluded at 5.30 pm on 30.05.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Photon capital Advisors Ltd. intimaton of Appointment of Independent directors.
Board Meeting31 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
PHOTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 31st January 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No.90-A Road No.9 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad-500 033 Telangana India to consider and approve inter alia the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 With reference to the above-mentioned subject, please note that the Board of directors in their Board meeting held on 31.01.2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. To consider and approve the sale of equity shares held by the company in Nicosa Consulting Private Limited. 2. Declaration of un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. 3. Taken note of Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024) Results-Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Photon Capital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Photon Capital Advisors Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.