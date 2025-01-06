iifl-logo-icon 1
Photoquip India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.9
(7.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Photoquip India Ltd

Photoquip India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.67

-2.23

-0.97

-2.55

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.94

-0.72

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.77

-0.47

0.41

0.8

Working capital

5.14

1.53

-2.07

-5.79

Other operating items

Operating

0.87

-2.12

-3.35

-8.22

Capital expenditure

-1.12

2.51

0.91

0.05

Free cash flow

-0.24

0.38

-2.44

-8.16

Equity raised

22.66

29.41

32.02

35.81

Investing

-0.02

0.01

0

0.03

Financing

1.92

11.3

17.95

-1.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.31

41.1

47.53

25.72

