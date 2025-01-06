Photoquip India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.67
-2.23
-0.97
-2.55
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.94
-0.72
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.77
-0.47
0.41
0.8
Working capital
5.14
1.53
-2.07
-5.79
Other operating items
Operating
0.87
-2.12
-3.35
-8.22
Capital expenditure
-1.12
2.51
0.91
0.05
Free cash flow
-0.24
0.38
-2.44
-8.16
Equity raised
22.66
29.41
32.02
35.81
Investing
-0.02
0.01
0
0.03
Financing
1.92
11.3
17.95
-1.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.31
41.1
47.53
25.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.