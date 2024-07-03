SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹21.66
Prev. Close₹21.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.47
Day's High₹22.44
Day's Low₹21.1
52 Week's High₹32.5
52 Week's Low₹20
Book Value₹13.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.69
2.69
6.79
9.14
Net Worth
7.69
7.49
11.59
13.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.34
27.39
42.82
47.66
yoy growth (%)
-58.56
-36.04
-10.14
-21
Raw materials
-9.71
-20.29
-33.29
-40.13
As % of sales
85.59
74.08
77.73
84.2
Employee costs
-1.14
-3.54
-4.28
-4.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.67
-2.23
-0.97
-2.55
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.94
-0.72
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.77
-0.47
0.41
0.8
Working capital
5.14
1.53
-2.07
-5.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.56
-36.04
-10.14
-21
Op profit growth
326.82
-171.41
-380.04
-90.25
EBIT growth
78.54
-181.08
-226.78
-79.31
Net profit growth
-19.14
324.29
-63.34
-50.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dhaval J Soni
Director & CFO
Pulin D Soni
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Parvin J Dumasia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishal Khopkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bharat Karsandas Thakkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Atul Maheshwari
Reports by Photoquip India Ltd
Summary
Photoquip (India) Limited was established in July, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading Digital Studio Flashlights and Photographic Accessories. In earlier years, when processing and printing of photographs was done manually, studio lighting was done with tungsten bulbs, which gave very good results. But, with the advent of photo finishing machines, problems arose as photographs started developing casts due to the tungsten lamp. The problem encouraged the founder Mr. J. P. Soni to learn quickly the technology for manufacturing studio flash systems. And in 1976, with the singular aim to equip every photographer & studio with state-of-art equipment at most affordable prices, he formed Photoquip - the professional studio system lab. Later in 1984, Photoquip collaborated with Elinchrom - the worlds leading studio flash system manufacturer - to export studio flash systems to Switzerland. A decade after its formation, the Company felt the need to grow at a quicker pace, and it went public with Photoquip India Ltd. The companys unique position and strength enabled them to get sole distribution rights to the Italian giants Manfrotto, Gitzo (France) for lighting supports, camera tripods/heads and accessories and Nissin (Japan) for flashguns. Photoquip, over the decades, has been understanding and catering to the needs of the photographic fraternity, and has ensured that every photo studio is equipped with the best equipment that meets the most stringent requirements
Read More
The Photoquip India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Photoquip India Ltd is ₹13.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Photoquip India Ltd is 0 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Photoquip India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Photoquip India Ltd is ₹20 and ₹32.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Photoquip India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.81%, 3 Years at 13.62%, 1 Year at -32.83%, 6 Month at -12.81%, 3 Month at -8.65% and 1 Month at -14.87%.
