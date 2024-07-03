Summary

Photoquip (India) Limited was established in July, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading Digital Studio Flashlights and Photographic Accessories. In earlier years, when processing and printing of photographs was done manually, studio lighting was done with tungsten bulbs, which gave very good results. But, with the advent of photo finishing machines, problems arose as photographs started developing casts due to the tungsten lamp. The problem encouraged the founder Mr. J. P. Soni to learn quickly the technology for manufacturing studio flash systems. And in 1976, with the singular aim to equip every photographer & studio with state-of-art equipment at most affordable prices, he formed Photoquip - the professional studio system lab. Later in 1984, Photoquip collaborated with Elinchrom - the worlds leading studio flash system manufacturer - to export studio flash systems to Switzerland. A decade after its formation, the Company felt the need to grow at a quicker pace, and it went public with Photoquip India Ltd. The companys unique position and strength enabled them to get sole distribution rights to the Italian giants Manfrotto, Gitzo (France) for lighting supports, camera tripods/heads and accessories and Nissin (Japan) for flashguns. Photoquip, over the decades, has been understanding and catering to the needs of the photographic fraternity, and has ensured that every photo studio is equipped with the best equipment that meets the most stringent requirements

