Photoquip India Ltd Share Price

21.79
(2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.66
  • Day's High22.44
  • 52 Wk High32.5
  • Prev. Close21.24
  • Day's Low21.1
  • 52 Wk Low 20
  • Turnover (lac)0.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Photoquip India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

21.66

Prev. Close

21.24

Turnover(Lac.)

0.47

Day's High

22.44

Day's Low

21.1

52 Week's High

32.5

52 Week's Low

20

Book Value

13.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Photoquip India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Photoquip India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Photoquip India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 52.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Photoquip India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.69

2.69

6.79

9.14

Net Worth

7.69

7.49

11.59

13.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.34

27.39

42.82

47.66

yoy growth (%)

-58.56

-36.04

-10.14

-21

Raw materials

-9.71

-20.29

-33.29

-40.13

As % of sales

85.59

74.08

77.73

84.2

Employee costs

-1.14

-3.54

-4.28

-4.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.67

-2.23

-0.97

-2.55

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.94

-0.72

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.77

-0.47

0.41

0.8

Working capital

5.14

1.53

-2.07

-5.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.56

-36.04

-10.14

-21

Op profit growth

326.82

-171.41

-380.04

-90.25

EBIT growth

78.54

-181.08

-226.78

-79.31

Net profit growth

-19.14

324.29

-63.34

-50.52

No Record Found

Photoquip India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Photoquip India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dhaval J Soni

Director & CFO

Pulin D Soni

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Parvin J Dumasia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishal Khopkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bharat Karsandas Thakkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Atul Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Photoquip India Ltd

Summary

Photoquip (India) Limited was established in July, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading Digital Studio Flashlights and Photographic Accessories. In earlier years, when processing and printing of photographs was done manually, studio lighting was done with tungsten bulbs, which gave very good results. But, with the advent of photo finishing machines, problems arose as photographs started developing casts due to the tungsten lamp. The problem encouraged the founder Mr. J. P. Soni to learn quickly the technology for manufacturing studio flash systems. And in 1976, with the singular aim to equip every photographer & studio with state-of-art equipment at most affordable prices, he formed Photoquip - the professional studio system lab. Later in 1984, Photoquip collaborated with Elinchrom - the worlds leading studio flash system manufacturer - to export studio flash systems to Switzerland. A decade after its formation, the Company felt the need to grow at a quicker pace, and it went public with Photoquip India Ltd. The companys unique position and strength enabled them to get sole distribution rights to the Italian giants Manfrotto, Gitzo (France) for lighting supports, camera tripods/heads and accessories and Nissin (Japan) for flashguns. Photoquip, over the decades, has been understanding and catering to the needs of the photographic fraternity, and has ensured that every photo studio is equipped with the best equipment that meets the most stringent requirements
Company FAQs

What is the Photoquip India Ltd share price today?

The Photoquip India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Photoquip India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Photoquip India Ltd is ₹13.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Photoquip India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Photoquip India Ltd is 0 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Photoquip India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Photoquip India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Photoquip India Ltd is ₹20 and ₹32.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Photoquip India Ltd?

Photoquip India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.81%, 3 Years at 13.62%, 1 Year at -32.83%, 6 Month at -12.81%, 3 Month at -8.65% and 1 Month at -14.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Photoquip India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Photoquip India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.07 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 52.88 %

