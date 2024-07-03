Photoquip India Ltd Summary

Photoquip (India) Limited was established in July, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of trading Digital Studio Flashlights and Photographic Accessories. In earlier years, when processing and printing of photographs was done manually, studio lighting was done with tungsten bulbs, which gave very good results. But, with the advent of photo finishing machines, problems arose as photographs started developing casts due to the tungsten lamp. The problem encouraged the founder Mr. J. P. Soni to learn quickly the technology for manufacturing studio flash systems. And in 1976, with the singular aim to equip every photographer & studio with state-of-art equipment at most affordable prices, he formed Photoquip - the professional studio system lab. Later in 1984, Photoquip collaborated with Elinchrom - the worlds leading studio flash system manufacturer - to export studio flash systems to Switzerland. A decade after its formation, the Company felt the need to grow at a quicker pace, and it went public with Photoquip India Ltd. The companys unique position and strength enabled them to get sole distribution rights to the Italian giants Manfrotto, Gitzo (France) for lighting supports, camera tripods/heads and accessories and Nissin (Japan) for flashguns. Photoquip, over the decades, has been understanding and catering to the needs of the photographic fraternity, and has ensured that every photo studio is equipped with the best equipment that meets the most stringent requirements. In 1998, Photoquip realised the customers need in the market for a good, affordable, easy-to-use and world-class quality cameras, and hence diversified from professional products into the consumer market. Thus KLIK, which was registered by the Company decades ago, was relaunched, and had established itself as a popular brand within a very short period. The camera was targeted at families wanting to click away at social gatherings without much fuss. In 2001, Photoquip launched into a vigorous R&D campaign for unearthing the digital solution for Gretag Masterlabs, considering the huge market potential for a cost effective digital machine. And after four years of untiring research, the Company now introduces Digital Combo - a complete digital upgrade for Gretag Masterlab 740. It has continued offering the Indian customer the benefits of all the latest world-class technology, packaged in its quality products, at the most competitive and affordable prices. In 2010, the Company launched continuous LED light for photography, videography and underwater photography range from Light & Motion in India. It introduced India to battery and chargers from Jupio in Netherlands. It extended the Elinchrom range of products available to the Indian market, by introducing the Battery Flash System - ELB 400, ELB 500 TTL and ELB 1200.The Company has strong Research & Development base and uses cutting-edge technology in development of Digital Studio Flash Lights, Photographic Accessories and other products. The Company enjoys global presence for its Digital Studio Flash Lights and Photographic Accessories. The Company has an opportunity in increasing presence in the global arena and penetrate unexplored local market for the Companys products especially Digital Studio Flash Lights and Photographic Accessories.