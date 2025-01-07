iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Photoquip India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.59
(-4.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Photoquip India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.34

27.39

42.82

47.66

yoy growth (%)

-58.56

-36.04

-10.14

-21

Raw materials

-9.71

-20.29

-33.29

-40.13

As % of sales

85.59

74.08

77.73

84.2

Employee costs

-1.14

-3.54

-4.28

-4.46

As % of sales

10.08

12.95

10

9.35

Other costs

-3.35

-4.22

-4.31

-3.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.6

15.41

10.06

7.14

Operating profit

-2.87

-0.67

0.94

-0.33

OPM

-25.28

-2.45

2.19

-0.7

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.94

-0.72

-0.69

Interest expense

-1.44

-1.54

-1.82

-1.88

Other income

2.44

0.92

0.63

0.36

Profit before tax

-2.67

-2.23

-0.97

-2.55

Taxes

-0.77

-0.47

0.41

0.8

Tax rate

29.06

21.1

-42.89

-31.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.45

-2.71

-0.55

-1.74

Exceptional items

1.26

0

-0.08

0

Net profit

-2.19

-2.71

-0.63

-1.74

yoy growth (%)

-19.14

324.29

-63.34

-50.52

NPM

-19.31

-9.89

-1.49

-3.65

Photoquip India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Photoquip India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.