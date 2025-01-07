Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.34
27.39
42.82
47.66
yoy growth (%)
-58.56
-36.04
-10.14
-21
Raw materials
-9.71
-20.29
-33.29
-40.13
As % of sales
85.59
74.08
77.73
84.2
Employee costs
-1.14
-3.54
-4.28
-4.46
As % of sales
10.08
12.95
10
9.35
Other costs
-3.35
-4.22
-4.31
-3.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.6
15.41
10.06
7.14
Operating profit
-2.87
-0.67
0.94
-0.33
OPM
-25.28
-2.45
2.19
-0.7
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.94
-0.72
-0.69
Interest expense
-1.44
-1.54
-1.82
-1.88
Other income
2.44
0.92
0.63
0.36
Profit before tax
-2.67
-2.23
-0.97
-2.55
Taxes
-0.77
-0.47
0.41
0.8
Tax rate
29.06
21.1
-42.89
-31.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.45
-2.71
-0.55
-1.74
Exceptional items
1.26
0
-0.08
0
Net profit
-2.19
-2.71
-0.63
-1.74
yoy growth (%)
-19.14
324.29
-63.34
-50.52
NPM
-19.31
-9.89
-1.49
-3.65
