Photoquip India Ltd Board Meeting

21
(1.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Photoquip India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
PHOTOQUIP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year ended Sept 30 2024 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Atul Maheshwari as an Independent Non - Executive director for a consecutive second term of 5 years 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 14th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Limited review report issued by the statutory auditor on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 3. Reappointment of Mr. Atul Maheshwari as a Non-executive, Independent Director of the Company for the second consecutive term of 5 years till November 13, 2029. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
PHOTOQUIP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the meeting of the board of the directors of the company scheduled to be held on 10th Aug 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
PHOTOQUIP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of board meeting to inter-alia consider and approve the audited financials for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 4:00 pm. Outcome of the Board meeting held today to inter-alia consider and approve the audited balance sheet for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
PHOTOQUIP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the 1st Board meeting for the FY 2024-25 scheduled to be held on April 23 2024 at 3:30 pm at the registered office of the Company. Outcome of the meeting of the board of the directors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
PHOTOQUIP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the board meeting scheduled to be held on January 31 2024 to inter-alia consider the Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 were adopted, approved and taken on record at the Board Meeting. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

