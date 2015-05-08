iifl-logo
Pine Animation Ltd Balance Sheet

25.6
(4.70%)
May 8, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

27.7

27.7

27.7

27.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.23

-1.24

-1.4

-1.91

Net Worth

26.47

26.46

26.3

25.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.04

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.47

26.5

26.35

25.84

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.64

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

22.82

26.43

26.27

25.73

Inventories

21.51

21.51

21.78

22.67

Inventory Days

64,505.16

34,062.85

903.41

95.83

Sundry Debtors

0

0.03

0.08

0.36

Debtor Days

0

47.5

3.31

1.52

Other Current Assets

1.87

7.59

8.69

9.58

Sundry Creditors

-0.42

-2.52

-4.05

-6.37

Creditor Days

1,259.51

3,990.62

167.99

26.92

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.18

-0.23

-0.51

Cash

0.01

0.06

0.07

0.1

Total Assets

26.47

26.49

26.34

25.83

