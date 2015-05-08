Pine Animation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
27.7
27.7
27.7
27.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.23
-1.24
-1.4
-1.91
Net Worth
26.47
26.46
26.3
25.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.04
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.47
26.5
26.35
25.84
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.64
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.82
26.43
26.27
25.73
Inventories
21.51
21.51
21.78
22.67
Inventory Days
64,505.16
34,062.85
903.41
95.83
Sundry Debtors
0
0.03
0.08
0.36
Debtor Days
0
47.5
3.31
1.52
Other Current Assets
1.87
7.59
8.69
9.58
Sundry Creditors
-0.42
-2.52
-4.05
-6.37
Creditor Days
1,259.51
3,990.62
167.99
26.92
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.18
-0.23
-0.51
Cash
0.01
0.06
0.07
0.1
Total Assets
26.47
26.49
26.34
25.83
No Record Found
