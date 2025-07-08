Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹25
Prev. Close₹24.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.36
Day's High₹25.6
Day's Low₹25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.95
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)709.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
27.7
27.7
27.7
27.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.23
-1.24
-1.4
-1.91
Net Worth
26.47
26.46
26.3
25.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.12
0.23
8.79
86.34
yoy growth (%)
-47.19
-97.38
-89.8
885.26
Raw materials
0
-0.27
-8.59
-86.21
As % of sales
0
117.14
97.62
99.84
Employee costs
0
-0.04
-0.09
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.01
0.23
0.7
0.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.07
-0.21
-0.27
Working capital
-3.67
0.18
0.51
-2.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.19
-97.38
-89.8
885.26
Op profit growth
-90.65
1,957.56
-94.53
-373.86
EBIT growth
-91.68
-65.99
-20.48
444.29
Net profit growth
-91.58
-66.31
-20.52
292.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Krishnakumar Omprakash Murarka
Independent Director
Bhavita Arvind Ashiyani
Managing Director
Shyamsunder Parasramka
Independent Director
Himanshu Vaidya
Office No TF4 4th Floor,
The Habeeba Arcade No1 Arumuga,
Tamil Nadu - 600002
Tel: 91-44-45552333
Website: -
Email: pineanimationltd@gmail.com
Gundecha Onclave,
Kherani Rd Sakinaka,
Mumbai+400072
Tel: 91-22-62215779
Website: -
Email: mumbai@skylinerta.com
Summary
The Company was incorporated on 01st August, 1989. The Company operates in the business of trading, computer service activities, Other Information Technology, Animation & installation of software deve...
Reports by Pine Animation Ltd
