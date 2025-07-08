iifl-logo
Pine Animation Ltd Share Price Live

25.6
(4.70%)
May 8, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open25
  • Day's High25.6
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close24.45
  • Day's Low25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)709.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pine Animation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

25

Prev. Close

24.45

Turnover(Lac.)

4.36

Day's High

25.6

Day's Low

25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.95

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

709.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pine Animation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pine Animation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pine Animation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:02 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pine Animation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

27.7

27.7

27.7

27.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.23

-1.24

-1.4

-1.91

Net Worth

26.47

26.46

26.3

25.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.12

0.23

8.79

86.34

yoy growth (%)

-47.19

-97.38

-89.8

885.26

Raw materials

0

-0.27

-8.59

-86.21

As % of sales

0

117.14

97.62

99.84

Employee costs

0

-0.04

-0.09

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.01

0.23

0.7

0.88

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.07

-0.21

-0.27

Working capital

-3.67

0.18

0.51

-2.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.19

-97.38

-89.8

885.26

Op profit growth

-90.65

1,957.56

-94.53

-373.86

EBIT growth

-91.68

-65.99

-20.48

444.29

Net profit growth

-91.58

-66.31

-20.52

292.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pine Animation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pine Animation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Krishnakumar Omprakash Murarka

Independent Director

Bhavita Arvind Ashiyani

Managing Director

Shyamsunder Parasramka

Independent Director

Himanshu Vaidya

Registered Office

Office No TF4 4th Floor,

The Habeeba Arcade No1 Arumuga,

Tamil Nadu - 600002

Tel: 91-44-45552333

Website: -

Email: pineanimationltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Gundecha Onclave,

Kherani Rd Sakinaka,

Mumbai+400072

Tel: 91-22-62215779

Website: -

Email: mumbai@skylinerta.com

Summary

The Company was incorporated on 01st August, 1989. The Company operates in the business of trading, computer service activities, Other Information Technology, Animation & installation of software deve...
Read More

Reports by Pine Animation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pine Animation Ltd share price today?

The Pine Animation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pine Animation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pine Animation Ltd is ₹709.12 Cr. as of 08 May ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pine Animation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pine Animation Ltd is 0 and 26.83 as of 08 May ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pine Animation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pine Animation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pine Animation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 May ‘15

What is the CAGR of Pine Animation Ltd?

Pine Animation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -61.28%, 1 Year at -72.98%, 6 Month at -70.34%, 3 Month at -33.33% and 1 Month at 80.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pine Animation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pine Animation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

