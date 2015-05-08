iifl-logo
Pine Animation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

May 8, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.12

0.23

8.79

86.34

yoy growth (%)

-47.19

-97.38

-89.8

885.26

Raw materials

0

-0.27

-8.59

-86.21

As % of sales

0

117.14

97.62

99.84

Employee costs

0

-0.04

-0.09

-0.04

As % of sales

6.98

18.12

1.03

0.05

Other costs

-0.14

-0.28

-0.13

-0.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

120.83

121.86

1.53

0.46

Operating profit

-0.03

-0.36

-0.01

-0.32

OPM

-27.81

-157.14

-0.2

-0.37

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.6

0.72

1.21

Profit before tax

0.01

0.23

0.7

0.88

Taxes

0

-0.07

-0.21

-0.27

Tax rate

-30.9

-31.7

-31.04

-31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.16

0.48

0.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.16

0.48

0.61

yoy growth (%)

-91.58

-66.31

-20.52

292.33

NPM

11.32

71.07

5.52

0.7

