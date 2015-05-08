Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.12
0.23
8.79
86.34
yoy growth (%)
-47.19
-97.38
-89.8
885.26
Raw materials
0
-0.27
-8.59
-86.21
As % of sales
0
117.14
97.62
99.84
Employee costs
0
-0.04
-0.09
-0.04
As % of sales
6.98
18.12
1.03
0.05
Other costs
-0.14
-0.28
-0.13
-0.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
120.83
121.86
1.53
0.46
Operating profit
-0.03
-0.36
-0.01
-0.32
OPM
-27.81
-157.14
-0.2
-0.37
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.6
0.72
1.21
Profit before tax
0.01
0.23
0.7
0.88
Taxes
0
-0.07
-0.21
-0.27
Tax rate
-30.9
-31.7
-31.04
-31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.16
0.48
0.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.16
0.48
0.61
yoy growth (%)
-91.58
-66.31
-20.52
292.33
NPM
11.32
71.07
5.52
0.7
