Pine Animation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.6
(4.70%)
May 8, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Pine Animation FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.01

0.23

0.7

0.88

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.07

-0.21

-0.27

Working capital

-3.67

0.18

0.51

-2.91

Other operating items

Operating

-3.65

0.34

0.99

-2.3

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.28

Free cash flow

-3.65

0.34

0.99

-2.58

Equity raised

-2.48

-2.8

-3.79

-5.02

Investing

3.64

0

0

0

Financing

0.04

0.09

0.1

3.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.46

-2.37

-2.7

-4

