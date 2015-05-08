Pine Animation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.01
0.23
0.7
0.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.07
-0.21
-0.27
Working capital
-3.67
0.18
0.51
-2.91
Other operating items
Operating
-3.65
0.34
0.99
-2.3
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.28
Free cash flow
-3.65
0.34
0.99
-2.58
Equity raised
-2.48
-2.8
-3.79
-5.02
Investing
3.64
0
0
0
Financing
0.04
0.09
0.1
3.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.46
-2.37
-2.7
-4
